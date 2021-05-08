Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.82. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.96 million, a PE ratio of 149.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

