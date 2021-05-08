Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $850.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 35.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $41,989,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

