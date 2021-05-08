Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.