Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:VST opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 65.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vistra by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vistra by 7.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,537,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after buying an additional 401,635 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vistra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Vistra by 521.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 514,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 431,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

