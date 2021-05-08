VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut VICI Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after buying an additional 305,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,451,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

