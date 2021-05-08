Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

IVA stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

