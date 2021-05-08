Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.
IVA stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.
About Inventiva
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.