Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grubhub exited first-quarter 2021 with new diner wins. Both Gross Food Sales and average order size increased year over year. The company’s expanding partner base is expected to help it rapidly penetrate the growing food takeout market in the United States. Grubhub now has more than 280K restaurant partners. Markedly, the company has expanded relationships with the likes of Arby’s, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s and Subway. Moreover, robust adoption of online food ordering along with higher ordering frequency from the existing diner base was a major positive. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Markedly, in June 2020, Grubhub announced its acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com that will create the largest and only profitable online food marketplace outside of China.”

GRUB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. Grubhub has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,401,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grubhub by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,220 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Grubhub by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 464,224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grubhub by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 705,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 341,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in Grubhub by 138.8% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 585,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,100,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

