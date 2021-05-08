Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $170.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,474,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $76,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.