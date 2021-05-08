KeyCorp Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $414.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $360.00 to $414.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FB. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.69. Facebook has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

