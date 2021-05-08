KeyCorp Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $414.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $360.00 to $414.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on FB. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.11.
Shares of Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.69. Facebook has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.