Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.