Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.