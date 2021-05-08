SVB Leerink Raises Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $35.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. 279,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Inovalon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

