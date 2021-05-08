Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

SYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Systemax stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.78. 69,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,434. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other Systemax news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Systemax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

