Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRCA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 84,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.