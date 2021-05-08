PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 62,638 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Cigna worth $42,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,144 shares of company stock valued at $58,148,450 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $261.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $263.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.27.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

