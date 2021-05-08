PGGM Investments Has $45.15 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waters were worth $45,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.47 and a 200-day moving average of $262.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $315.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.