Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases Shares of 5,253 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 94,552 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

