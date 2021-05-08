EULAV Asset Management Purchases New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $4,347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Select Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.