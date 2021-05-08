Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 192.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $78.69.

