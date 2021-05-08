Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SDY opened at $127.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $127.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

