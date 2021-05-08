iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $276.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

