Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

