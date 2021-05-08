CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 4,627,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,687. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.