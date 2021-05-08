BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.
BIT Mining stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 95,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,086. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
BIT Mining Company Profile
