BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

BIT Mining stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 95,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,086. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and owns BTC.com, a cryptocurrency wallet. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.