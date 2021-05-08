PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PPL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPL by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

