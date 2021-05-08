BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect BIOLASE to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect BIOLASE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIOL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855,795. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.98.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

