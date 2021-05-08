CV Sciences (CVSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CV Sciences to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. On average, analysts expect CV Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CVSI remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Friday. 313,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,203. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.69.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.