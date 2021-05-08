Incent Market Capitalization Reaches $4.55 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $423,376.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00255756 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,985.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.69 or 0.01143699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00030716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 269.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00754893 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

