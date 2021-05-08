Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.29. 139,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $1,501,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,050. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

