IDEX Price Reaches $0.12 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $70.95 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00064924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.51 or 0.00778388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,604.74 or 0.09514954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00044977 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

