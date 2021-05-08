Ball (NYSE:BLL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.70. 1,840,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46. Ball has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Get Ball alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.