Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

