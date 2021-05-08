American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 207172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Get American International Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $290,331,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.