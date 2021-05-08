Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $266.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

