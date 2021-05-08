ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.54 ($15.93).

Shares of ElringKlinger stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €14.72 ($17.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a one year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $932.66 million and a P/E ratio of -21.77.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

