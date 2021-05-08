ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.54 ($15.93).

Shares of ElringKlinger stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €14.72 ($17.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a one year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $932.66 million and a P/E ratio of -21.77.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

