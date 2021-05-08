iExec RLC Market Capitalization Reaches $357.63 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00007582 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $357.63 million and $116.48 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082554 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020957 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00064924 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00103383 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.51 or 0.00778388 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,604.74 or 0.09514954 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00044977 BTC.
About iExec RLC
According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “
iExec RLC Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.
