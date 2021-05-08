Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €31.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SANT. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

Shares of ETR SANT traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €21.22 ($24.96). 389,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.60. S&T has a 1 year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 1 year high of €25.72 ($30.26).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

