Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZAL. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL traded up €1.68 ($1.98) during trading on Friday, hitting €86.68 ($101.98). 531,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €88.05. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.