Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. 446,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

