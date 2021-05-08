Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €246.52 ($290.02).

ETR LIN traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Friday, hitting €246.40 ($289.88). The stock had a trading volume of 801,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91. Linde has a one year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a one year high of €242.90 ($285.76). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €237.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €216.66.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

