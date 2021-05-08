CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $98.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,176. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $85.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

