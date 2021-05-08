Robert W. Baird Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $400.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $338.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.55. The stock had a trading volume of 320,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $157.10 and a one year high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,038 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,393 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.