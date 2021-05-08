Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DCO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE DCO traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $687.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

