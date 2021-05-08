SVB Leerink Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $81.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.75.

GMED traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. 619,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $73.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Globus Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

