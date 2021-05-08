Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) COO Lee C. Banks Sells 13,618 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PH opened at $319.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.5% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 161,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 495,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

