Robert W. Baird Boosts LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $165.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LCII. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Shares of LCII traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.43. 80,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,109. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,895,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 354,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after buying an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

