Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of PATK stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. 174,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,746. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,427 shares of company stock worth $16,815,817. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

