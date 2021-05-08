Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target at $139.67

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $5,722,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,124 shares of company stock worth $12,167,977. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,210. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $103.09 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average of $179.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.