Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,201 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 2.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.40. 705,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,111. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.