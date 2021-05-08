Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 9,056,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,100,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

