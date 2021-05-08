PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target Raised to $169.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,942. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $86.86 and a 1-year high of $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,385 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.